Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEET opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15. Meet Group has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.87 million, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Meet Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $52.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.57 million. Analysts predict that Meet Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,993. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEET. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Meet Group in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Meet Group in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Meet Group in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Meet Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Meet Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

