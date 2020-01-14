MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Market Cap Hits $1.01 Million

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $554,049.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One MEET.ONE token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, DragonEX and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 81.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.56 or 0.04172037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011606 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00193510 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00028022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00129790 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one.

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

