MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) Short Interest Up 11.4% in December

MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 841,500 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the December 15th total of 755,700 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGTX shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MeiraGTx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MGTX traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.50. 1,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,267. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MeiraGTx has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $30.23. The stock has a market cap of $730.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.20.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that MeiraGTx will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MeiraGTx news, Director Nicole Seligman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $81,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGTX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 5.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 2,168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 42.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.