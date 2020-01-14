Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Melinta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Melinta Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Melinta Therapeutics by 97.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 442,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 218,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Melinta Therapeutics by 80.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Melinta Therapeutics by 253.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

MLNT stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 4.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. Melinta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($15.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($13.12). The firm had revenue of $15.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.29% and a negative net margin of 393.39%. Equities analysts expect that Melinta Therapeutics will post -6.85 EPS for the current year.

About Melinta Therapeutics

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Melinta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melinta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.