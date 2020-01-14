Menlo One (ONE) Trading Down 45.6% This Week

Menlo One (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Menlo One token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and IDEX. Menlo One has a total market cap of $64,908.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of Menlo One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Menlo One has traded down 45.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 66.8% against the dollar and now trades at $336.73 or 0.03864227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00189282 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00127070 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Menlo One

Menlo One’s launch date was September 16th, 2018. Menlo One’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,404,658 tokens. Menlo One’s official website is www.menlo.one. The Reddit community for Menlo One is /r/menloone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Menlo One’s official Twitter account is @menloone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Menlo One is medium.com/menlo-one.

Menlo One Token Trading

Menlo One can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Menlo One directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Menlo One should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Menlo One using one of the exchanges listed above.

