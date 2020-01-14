Metadium Market Cap Tops $4.23 Million (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and $83,290.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Coinsuper. During the last week, Metadium has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $236.78 or 0.02749559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00182808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026258 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00120610 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium.

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bytex, Hotbit, Coinsuper and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

