Metal Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a total market capitalization of $13.30 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002580 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia, Huobi and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $212.94 or 0.02485509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00183051 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00015216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026464 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00120954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Metal Profile

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,083,821 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, IDEX, Binance, Upbit, Kyber Network, Cryptopia, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

