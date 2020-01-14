MetaMorph Reaches Market Capitalization of $147,551.00 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. In the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, BiteBTC and LATOKEN. MetaMorph has a market cap of $147,551.00 and $21,218.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetaMorph Profile

METM is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,291,489 tokens. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Mercatox, LATOKEN, IDEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

