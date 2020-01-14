Metaverse ETP (ETP) Trading Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00004219 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, HitBTC, QBTC and CoinBene. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $28.00 million and $2.23 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.11 or 0.01777129 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00068648 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011779 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,386,539 coins and its circulating supply is 77,386,435 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bitfinex, Coinsuper, HitBTC, TOPBTC, Bit-Z, QBTC and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

