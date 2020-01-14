MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Short Interest Down 8.9% in December

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,020,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the December 15th total of 11,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
In other MFA FINL INC/SH news, VP Bryan Wulfsohn sold 67,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $521,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 139,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,235.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 24,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $190,006.30. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,615,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,641,000 after purchasing an additional 377,366 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,764,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,146,000 after purchasing an additional 348,656 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,204,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,190,000 after purchasing an additional 72,175 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,123,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,610,000 after purchasing an additional 216,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 42.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,003,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,109,000 after purchasing an additional 894,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.
NYSE MFA traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.82. 3,622,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,835,814. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.51. MFA FINL INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46.
MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.90 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 60.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.65%.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MFA FINL INC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on MFA FINL INC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.25 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.
About MFA FINL INC/SH
MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
