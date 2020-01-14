Michael J. Evanisko Sells 6,250 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Stock

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE IQV traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,944. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.21 and a fifty-two week high of $164.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.31 and its 200 day moving average is $151.61.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. Wolfe Research raised Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Iqvia in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

