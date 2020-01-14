Michele Buck Sells 3,832 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Stock

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $574,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,429 shares in the company, valued at $22,414,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $220,245.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $574,685.04.

On Monday, November 11th, Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $211,725.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $582,617.28.

NYSE HSY traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.83. The stock had a trading volume of 722,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,178. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $100.80 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 57.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,345 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 34,749.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,780,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,920,000 after acquiring an additional 537,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hershey by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,011,000 after acquiring an additional 401,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 986,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,243,000 after acquiring an additional 367,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.27.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

