MicroBitcoin (MBC) Trading Up 18% This Week

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $10.07 million and $5,498.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

