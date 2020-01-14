Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Position Raised by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,539,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,387,716,000 after acquiring an additional 395,287 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,925,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,603,000 after purchasing an additional 52,557 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,062,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,806,000 after purchasing an additional 295,823 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 210.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,839,000 after purchasing an additional 946,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,383,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.88.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.34. 2,526,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,879. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $111.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

