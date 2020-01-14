Micromines (MICRO) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded down 50.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Micromines token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Crex24, Bilaxy and Mercatox. Micromines has a market capitalization of $24,681.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Micromines has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 92.4% against the dollar and now trades at $329.99 or 0.03754756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011478 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00188310 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00027022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00125246 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Micromines Token Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 tokens. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken. The official website for Micromines is micromines.co. Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines.

Micromines Token Trading

Micromines can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Micromines should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Micromines using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

