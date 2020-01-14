Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division lessened its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises 1.3% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $20,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Micron Technology by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 457,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,673,000 after purchasing an additional 38,015 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Micron Technology by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 586,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,636,000 after purchasing an additional 32,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $200,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,786 shares of company stock worth $2,649,197. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $57.52. 24,082,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,818,260. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $58.48. The firm has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average of $46.92.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.