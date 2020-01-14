Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16,050.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.9% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Microsoft worth $39,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Gavea Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.28.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $1,645,705.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $163.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $160.73. The stock has a market cap of $1,246.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

