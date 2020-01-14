Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from to in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.13. 23,472,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,194,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,246.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $160.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.44.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Gavea Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

