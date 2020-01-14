MidasProtocol (MAS) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Exchanges

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. MidasProtocol has a market capitalization of $850,558.00 and $40,892.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MidasProtocol token can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. During the last week, MidasProtocol has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,750,000 tokens. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol. MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MidasProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MidasProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

