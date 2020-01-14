Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Holdings Reduced by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,415 shares during the period. Middleby accounts for approximately 0.6% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Middleby by 2.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Middleby by 77.9% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 20,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Middleby by 2.2% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 47.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 206,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,169,000 after purchasing an additional 66,351 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MIDD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wellington Shields lowered shares of Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Middleby has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.67. The stock had a trading volume of 210,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.56. Middleby Corp has a 12-month low of $105.77 and a 12-month high of $142.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.00 and its 200-day moving average is $118.38.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.88 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Middleby Corp will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 420 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.24 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at $154,147.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

