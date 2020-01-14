Mincoin Trading 32% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MNC)

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Mincoin has traded 32% higher against the dollar. Mincoin has a total market cap of $215,868.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mincoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0350 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mincoin Profile

Mincoin (MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 6,160,035 coins. The official message board for Mincoin is www.mincoinforum.com. The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mincoin’s official website is www.mincoin.us.

Mincoin Coin Trading

Mincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

