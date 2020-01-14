MineBee (MB) Trading Up 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. MineBee has a total market cap of $56.65 million and $2.15 million worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MineBee token can now be bought for $0.0310 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. During the last week, MineBee has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 126.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.65 or 0.04531248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00188254 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027154 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00126930 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MineBee Token Profile

MineBee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens. MineBee’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for MineBee is medium.com/minebee. The official website for MineBee is minebee.io.

MineBee Token Trading

MineBee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MineBee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MineBee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

