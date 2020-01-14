Minereum Price Down 23.2% Over Last Week (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. During the last week, Minereum has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. One Minereum token can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Minereum has a total market cap of $70,872.00 and $289.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.75 or 0.02516110 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00182912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026365 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00120716 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Minereum’s genesis date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 7,869,994 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com.

Minereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

