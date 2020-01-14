MintCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $8.00 (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 107.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. MintCoin has a total market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $8.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MintCoin has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One MintCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, SouthXchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MintCoin alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010274 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000402 BTC.

MintCoin Profile

MintCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. MintCoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.eu.

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.