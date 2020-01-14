MIR COIN Price Reaches $0.0031 on Top Exchanges (MIR)

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. In the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. MIR COIN has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIR COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.75 or 0.02516110 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00182912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026365 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00120716 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MIR COIN

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 620,041,495 coins. MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io.

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

MIR COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIR COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

