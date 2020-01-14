Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) Short Interest Down 10.8% in December

Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 573,800 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 643,500 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 33,557 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 617,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 169,086 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. 34.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

Shares of Miragen Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 805,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,084. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Miragen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.02% and a negative net margin of 1,037.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 million. Analysts predict that Miragen Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

