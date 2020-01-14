Mirai (MRI) Price Up 9% This Week

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Mirai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. Mirai has a total market capitalization of $2,406.00 and $376.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirai has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00194799 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000231 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000998 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Mirai Profile

Mirai (CRYPTO:MRI) is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai.

Mirai Coin Trading

Mirai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirai using one of the exchanges listed above.

