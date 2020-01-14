Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) Major Shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc Acquires 50,000 Shares

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.50 per share, with a total value of $4,875,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,701. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.40. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $132.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 2.17.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,698.66% and a negative return on equity of 48.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 34.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

