Mithril (MITH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.96 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. Mithril has a total market cap of $4.96 million and $572,063.00 worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mithril has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Mithril token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, DigiFinex, OKEx and Bithumb.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007267 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008076 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001363 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 721,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mithril is mith.io. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, BitForex, Bithumb, FCoin, LBank, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Ethfinex, DigiFinex and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

