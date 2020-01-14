Mobius (MOBI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $670.00

Mobius (CURRENCY:MOBI) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Mobius token can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellarport, Kucoin, GOPAX and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. Mobius has a total market cap of $2.47 million and $670.00 worth of Mobius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mobius has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 66.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.18 or 0.03866927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00188718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00126246 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Mobius Profile

Mobius launched on August 2nd, 2017. Mobius’ total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,082,884 tokens. Mobius’ official message board is medium.com/mobius-network. Mobius’ official website is mobius.network. The Reddit community for Mobius is /r/MobiusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mobius’ official Twitter account is @mobius_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mobius Token Trading

Mobius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, GOPAX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BitMart, Gate.io, Stellarport and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mobius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mobius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mobius using one of the exchanges listed above.

