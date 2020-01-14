Modus Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 232,653 Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 232,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,368,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 5.0% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $958,000. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 179,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,172. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.03.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.7335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.