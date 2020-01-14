Modus Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACWV. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,716,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,116,000 after acquiring an additional 192,587 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the second quarter worth about $11,026,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 289.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 82,133 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 10,694.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 68,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 67,699 shares during the period. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,351,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.84. The stock had a trading volume of 450,541 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.74 and its 200 day moving average is $94.33. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $88.22.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.4127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

