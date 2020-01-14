Modus Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 984 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 984 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 106,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,841,000 after buying an additional 50,395 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total transaction of $36,017,682.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031,163.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock worth $316,380,721. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,486.44.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $5.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,433.60. 929,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,351.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,244.33. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,440.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $13.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

