Modus Advisors LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,929 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 0.8% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 58.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.42.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,186,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,665. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.53. The stock has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $68.13 and a 1 year high of $89.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

