Modus Advisors LLC Invests $2.17 Million in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $76.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,913. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.78. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.47 and a fifty-two week high of $76.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Schwab US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

