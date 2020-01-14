Modus Advisors LLC Makes New $1.86 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.5% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 68.8% during the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 5,543,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,183,000 after buying an additional 2,259,260 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,856,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,181,000 after buying an additional 1,735,488 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,583,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,343,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,481,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,772 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,522,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.65. The company had a trading volume of 11,728,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,626,237. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.98 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.5591 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

