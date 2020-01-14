Modus Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 2.8% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,607,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,003,574. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.11 and a 200 day moving average of $196.22. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $158.59 and a 52-week high of $220.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.