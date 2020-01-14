Modus Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000. Mastercard accounts for 0.8% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,012,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,785,021,000 after acquiring an additional 367,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,876,196,000 after buying an additional 297,230 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,929,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,684,811,000 after buying an additional 640,063 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2,608.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,427,641,000 after buying an additional 8,838,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,818,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,394,882,000 after buying an additional 84,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $305.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.73.

MA stock traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,816. The company has a market cap of $313.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $193.10 and a 12 month high of $315.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.91 and its 200-day moving average is $280.46.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 24.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,993,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.96, for a total value of $2,051,122.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,992,604 shares in the company, valued at $30,457,508,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,108 shares of company stock worth $36,637,812 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

