Modus Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 528,387 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 528,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,662,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 6.0% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,519,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,517,000 after buying an additional 1,277,494 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,156,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,583 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 11.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,366,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,524 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,053,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 169,780 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 35.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,616,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,821,000 after purchasing an additional 942,638 shares during the period.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.78. 645,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,550,730. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $15.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

