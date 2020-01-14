Modus Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 55,027 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 1.2% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,242.6% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 442.8% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $53,000. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.07. 2,381,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,476,100. The firm has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.24%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,240,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 880,796 shares of company stock valued at $23,471,253. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

