Modus Advisors LLC Takes $6.99 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 86,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,405,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,820,000 after purchasing an additional 685,989 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,607,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,325,000 after acquiring an additional 171,067 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,282,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,525,000 after acquiring an additional 427,140 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,701,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,590,000 after acquiring an additional 425,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,733,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,618,000 after acquiring an additional 107,844 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,363. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.57 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.63 and a 200 day moving average of $80.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1501 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

