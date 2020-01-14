Modus Advisors LLC Takes $9.82 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 127,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,819,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Modus Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.26. 593,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,463. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.59. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $61.76 and a 1-year high of $78.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Schwab US Broad Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

