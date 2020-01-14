Modus Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,290,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 5.7% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Modus Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 121,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 162.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.37. 815,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,499. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.12. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.86 and a 1 year high of $58.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4658 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

