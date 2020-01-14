Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 445,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 87,293 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $2,997,641.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,641.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 4,797 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $173,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,179. 19.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Co during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

MC stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.73. The stock had a trading volume of 440,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Moelis & Co has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.27.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Moelis & Co’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Co will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

