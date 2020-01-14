Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Short Interest Up 11.7% in December

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,210,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the December 15th total of 10,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after buying an additional 41,054 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TAP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $63.00 price objective on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.64.

Shares of TAP opened at $55.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. Molson Coors Brewing has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $67.24. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

