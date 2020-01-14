Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $26.65 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.85.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,542,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,488. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 361.66% and a negative return on equity of 59.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. Momenta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 6,318 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $87,377.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,936 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $40,604.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at $228,900.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,475 shares of company stock worth $2,851,495 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 298.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,314 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 97,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 25,179 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

