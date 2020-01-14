MonaCoin (MONA) Hits Market Capitalization of $62.53 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00010839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, QBTC, Upbit and Bleutrade. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $62.53 million and $5.24 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,776.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.06 or 0.01869372 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.68 or 0.03927400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00668289 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.97 or 0.00728891 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00084349 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00025667 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00577326 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Zaif, QBTC, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Fisco, Bleutrade, Bitbank and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

