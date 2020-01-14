Monarch Trading Down 3% This Week (MT)

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, Monarch has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Monarch token can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. Monarch has a market cap of $88,344.00 and approximately $104.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Monarch

Monarch’s genesis date was May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,721,709 tokens. The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken. The official website for Monarch is monarchwallet.com. Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom.

Monarch Token Trading

Monarch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monarch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monarch using one of the exchanges listed above.

