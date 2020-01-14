Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Decreased by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,816 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 28.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 8.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $54.19. 3,881,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,357,649. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $41.94 and a 1 year high of $56.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.91%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.