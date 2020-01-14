Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s (MONY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.46) target price (down from GBX 430 ($5.66)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.75) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 350 ($4.60).

Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock opened at GBX 334.40 ($4.40) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 331.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 359.51. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 52 week low of GBX 280.80 ($3.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52).

About Moneysupermarket.Com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

